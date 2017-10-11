Chasing Coral
Mittwoch, 11.10.2017 21:00
Die Eintritte sind nach dem Pay-After System organisiert. Jede*r entscheidet selbst, wie viel er/sie nach der Vorstellung bezahlen möchte.
Regie: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
OmeU | 93 Min.
Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world.