freiburger film forum



Myanmar 2011-14 | OmeU |

TYRES

Myanmar 2013 / 30 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director: Kyaw Myo Lwin, Cinematography: Aung Ko Ko, Editor: Myo Min khin, Sound: Hnin Ei Hlaing, Zaw Win Htwe, Thaiddhi, Production: Yangon Film School

What makes a tyre a tyre, and what is crafted out of the many worn out truck tyres? The film delves into the art of recycling tyres in Myanmar’s former capital. The dismantling, reordering and transformation of tyre materials into new products offers beautiful insights into the flow of work, the skills of craftsmen and women, material social interactions, and creativity. Captured with a close observational camera and the aesthetic look of black and white images, the film closely follows the daily rhythm of work of tyre recyclers. Each of them is specialized in a certain product made out of tyres. Kyaw Myo Lwin joined the Yangon Film School in 2007 where he has since worked as sound recordist and/or editor on several films. Tyres is his directorial debut.



MY LEG

Myanmar 2015 / 16 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director: Khon Soe Moe Aung, Cinematography: Naw Eh Shee Paw, Editor: Zin Mar Oo, Sound: Bawk Seng, Production: Yangon Film School

The long lasting, continuous civil war in Myanmar has left its traces and injuries on the human body and soul, as well as on society. Since 2007, almost 700 to 800 prosthetic legs have been produced in a workshop run by disabled veterans. Injured ex-soldiers of the Burmese Army and ex-liberation fighters work together to help amputees. The film does not only portray the work of the disabled craftsmen, which gives them hope and strength to deal with their situation, it tells the story of solidarity in a space where ethnic boundaries and former rivalries are left behind and appear senseless - like the war itself. The director, Khon Soe Moe Aung, is a human rights activist and young filmmaker, who was introduced to filmmaking during a Yangon Film School course. “My leg” is his first documentary film. Currently, he is working on a feature-length documentary.



SWEETIE PIE

Myanmar 2011 / 7 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director: Sai Kong Kham, Cinematography: Seng Mai, Editor: Hnin Ei Hlaing, Sound: Isaac, Production: Yangon Film School

Shot in observational style in one room, the short portrait tells us about the interactions between an old grandfather and his little grandson, between the older generation who takes care of the younger one. It is an intimate relationship of joy, love and humor, but which sometimes is also stressful for the old. The director, Sai Kong Kham, is a student of the Yangon Film School and “Sweetie Pie” is his first film as director.



THE GRANDFATHER’S HOUSE

Myanmar 2013 / 14 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director: Shunn Lei Swe Yee, Cinematography: David Kyaw Thet Aung, Editor: Zaw Win Htwe, Sound: Linn Hnin Aye, Production: Yangon Film School

“This house is much more than just a roof over our heads”, reflects an adult woman about her old wooden house. It was once a meeting place for some of the architects of Burma’s independence movement, in which her grandfather played a pivotal role. His traces, thoughts and spirits are still present in the house in which she lives with her family. The film captures the important remembrances imbued in socio-spatial and material relationships that are passed on to next generations. The Director, Shunn Lei Swe Yee, is a young filmmaker and she is active in women movements in Myanmar.