freiburger film forum

Regie: Eyal Weizman

2016 | OmeU |

Apart from a vague satellite photo on Google Earth, there are no pictures of the notorious Syrian prison Saydnaya, around 30 kilometers north of Damascus. Visits are forbidden, and organizations such as Amnesty International and the Red Cross are denied access. To the outside world, the prison is an impenetrable black hole, and the recollections of former prisoners are the only source of information. Amnesty International, in coproduction with Forensic Architecture, has used their testimony to create a virtual 3-D reconstruction of the torture prison. (idfa)

Forensic Architecture interviewed five survivors from Saydnaya prison and worked with their recollections. With next to no daylight, in particular in the solitary cells underground, the prisoners develop an acute experience of sound. Detainees were made to cover their eyes with their hands whenever a guard entered the room and speaking was prohibited, so prisoners became attuned to the smallest noises. […] “Echo profiling” helped to determine the size of spaces such as cells, stairwells and corridors […] while “sound artefacts” simulated the noise of doors, locks and footsteps, helping generate further acoustic memories. (saydnaya.amnesty.org)

Forensic Architecture is an interdisciplinary research group led by architect Eyal Weizman at Goldsmiths, University of London. Specialized on developing architectural evidence, they support NGOs, human rights organizations and public prosecutions. Sound artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan (Beirut) designed the reproduction of the acoustic experiences. With interview quotes as inserts and the virtual 3-D space combined with sounds, the SAYDNAYA project creates a journey through a place of sheer horror. Editor Simone Rowat will guide the audience through the interactive documentary and elaborate on the working process of the research group.



www.saydnaya.amnesty.org

www.forensic-architecture.org



In cooperation with iz3w | Sponsored by Aktion Selbstbesteuerung e.V.