freiburger film forum
Double Feature sff:
RATTLE THEM BARS & I'M NOT LEAVING ELDON
Reihe: freiburger film forum
RATTLE THEM BARS
USA 2015 / 27 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles
Director, Script, Editor, Production, Photography, Sound: Nena Hedrick
Centered on a year of the production of a revolutionary East Texas prison radio show run by ex-convicts, RATTLE THEM BARS is an experimental documentary film creating a multi-vocal counter-conversation about the prison system and the prison experience.
For over 40 years, the radio show has connected prisoners to people on the outside through voices, providing bits of lives, stories, connections and relationships. The film is an audiovisual montage of field footage, voices of families speaking to prisoners, and letters from prisoners in solitary confinement.
I’M NOT LEAVING ELDON
USA, Switzerland 2015 / 49 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles
Director, Cinematography, Editor: Jessica Bollag; Script: Susanne Steffen; Production: Institute of Social Anthropology University Bern; Music: Jeff Jackson
The people in Eldon, Iowa, carry many names, none of them too flattering: Rednecks, Hillbillies, White Trash. Still, the struggle they share with vanishing jobs in agriculture and rising social insecurity unites them within these labels as a self-chosen affiliation. In Eldon, doors don’t have locks, but there is a gun under each bed. Jessica Bollag, a visual anthropologist from Bern, was accidentally invited to a wedding in the village of Eldon where she met her first protagonist. Four years later, she came back to create this film for her Master’s thesis.
