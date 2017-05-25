freiburger film forum





WHO IS YOUR GRANDFATHER?

Germany 2017 / 24 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director: Sunjah Kim, Rikisaburo Sato; Script, Editor: Sunjha Kim; Cinematography: Rikisaburo Sato; Production: Erwin Michelberger; Sound: Judith Nordbrock

During an annual Mossi people ritual, which takes place in Oueguedo in Burkina Faso, stories of the ancestors are told in drum language. “Who is your grandfather?” cries the master of the ceremony to the chief of the tribe and to all those present, after the ritual sacrifice of a beast. In response, the ‘benda’ gives the names of ancestors and tells the anecdotes that relate to them, in rhythm. This is how the oral history is transmitted from generation to generation. Although the idea for the film was inspired by the writings and field studies of the Japanese anthropologist Junzo Kawada, the result is, surprisingly, scarcely academic. Playing with the image editing to find a shared form between the cinematographic gesture and the documented rite, here it is the sensorial experience that takes precedence over knowledge in a fusion of rhythm and words. We will not understand everything that happens on screen, and, how could we? WHO IS YOUR GRANDFATHER? thus sounds like an anthropological film saying its goodbyes to scientific knowledge through the medium of cinema itself. (Visions du Réel: Mourad Moussa)



THESE OBJECTS, THOSE MEMORIES

South Africa 2017 / 29 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director, Script, Cinematographer, Editor, Producer: Roger Horn; Sound: Dylan Ford.

How can you keep your most precious memories, when everything is left behind? Working in Cape Town, South Africa, three migrant women from Zimbabwe found a keeper of their past in material culture, they brought with them: The baby blanket, a son back in Zimbabwe used to sleep on. The stove that was a present from father and brother back home. The first camera in the family. In a split screen, Roger Horn arranges the women's narrations of key moments in their lives with objects they connect with these memories. His unusual technique opens a space for associations and contemplation as well as a feeling of the past and an omnipresent longing for a return to Zimbabwe. THESE OBJECTS, THOSE MEMORIES is the center of Horn’s PhD research in Visual Anthropology at the University of Cape Town.



LETTER FROM KORLAI

India 2015 / 22 min / 16 mm, DCP / OV English

Director, Production, Script: Aman Wadhan; Cinematography: Niraj Samad; Editor: Nachiket Waikar; Sound: Bhanu Dhande

In LETTER FROM KORLAI grainy 16mm images and a voice reading a fictional letter unfold a phantasmagoric, indeterminate space. The images of the village of Korlai on India’s Konkan coast present themselves as a surface that is haptic rather than visual while the elegiac voiceover maps out an inner world of remembrance and associations. A LETTER FROM KORLAI ultimately creates a subjective vision and personal memory of Korlai in which the viewer can insert herself, can fade-in and out again, and let her own memories and visions surface.