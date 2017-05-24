freiburger film forum



OmeU |

1 BUILDING AND 40 PEOPLE DANCING

Israel 2015 / 48 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director, Script: Miki Polonski; Cinematography: Naday Ben Zur; Editor: Katia Shepeliavaya; Production: Miki Polonski, Minshar For Art; Sound: Rotem Dror

In the Israeli city of Bat-Yam, at a small square opposite the concert hall, there is a deteriorating public-housing building. Most of the time the square is deserted, only a few people sit outside under palms trees, and sometimes a passer-by takes a quick glance at the house. Inside, every now and then, someone walks up and down the stairs or smokes a cigarette in the corridor.

On Sabbath, we visit six of the elder inhabitants in their cramped flats. Silently, we observe how each of them handles the decay in his or her own way. Fascinated by this place the director, Miki Polonski, shot his thesis film about the relationship between these individuals, whose lives have happened to coincide here.



SILVER HOLIDAY

China, India 2016 / 12 min / DCP / OV with English subtitles

Director, Script, Cinematography: Deepti Rao; Editor: Robert Gottman; Production: Michael Mellemløkken, Qing Chun Tang; Sound: Spacebot Entertainment

There are many reasons to visit the village of Bama in Guangxi, a region in south-eastern China. The magnetic fields might take the poison out of your body, the air appears to be the cleanest in the world and gymnastics in the lush green will bring you sheer happiness. At least that’s what Chen Guo and his wife, both in their 80’s, came for. They hope to become one of the dozens of centenarians, whose remarkable wealth gives proof of their expectations. While following them around in their new home, filmmaker Deepti Rao gives a humorous and yet sensitive insight into their daily life.