freiburger film forum





Das Robert Flaherty Film Seminar bietet jedes Jahr einem Kurator die einmalige Möglichkeit, ein komplexes Filmprogramm auszuwählen und zu präsentieren. John Gianvito stellte im Jahr 2003 eine explizit politische Auswahl zusammen unter dem schlichten Titel „Witnessing the World“.



„As the disparity between rich and poor exponentially widens, and the leveraging of concentrated power is placed in the hands of fewer and fewer people, the planet confronts a laundry list of perils the scale of which is apt to leave the most stalwart activist awestruck and mute. And, more parochially, the question arises – what is a filmmaker to do? (…) If John Dewey’s assessment was correct that ‚Politics is the shadow cast on society by big business‘, then these are films seeking to pierce the murk, sparking and splaying all kinds of interesting new light.” (aus seinem Statement im Seminarkatalog 2003)



Gianvito‘s eigenes Filmschaffen zeichnet sich durch solches Engagement aus und verbindet es zugleich mit hohem cineastischem Anspruch. Die filmische Form muss stimmen, nicht nur die inhaltliche message. Anhand von Ausschnitten aus seinen Filmen wird er ein Spektrum filmischer Ästhetik auffächern und diskutieren, das den Geist des committed filmmaking in seiner historischen Entwicklung und aktuellen Situation aufspürt.